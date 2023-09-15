Taipei building sinks into the ground, sparking debate on construction industry problems

TAIPEI – The scene was straight out of a movie: An apartment building in Taipei shook and sank an entire storey into the ground.

Residents in the vicinity screamed. A child burst into tears.

Multiple viral video clips capturing the Sept 7 incident showed what was originally a five-storey building in Taipei’s Dazhi neighbourhood, turning into one with four floors.

At least four other apartment buildings in the area tilted and cracked.

While no one was hurt, the dramatic incident has exposed loopholes in Taipei’s construction regulations and raised questions of negligence in the island’s construction industry, where some companies cut corners at the expense of safety.

According to the government’s preliminary assessments, the building sank due to subsidence, because of a large construction project nearby. City officials said the company in charge, the publicly traded Kee Tai Properties, had excavated to a depth of three floors without completing proper foundation work for it to proceed safely.

“Clearly, there were problems starting from the design stage of the project,” Associate Professor Shan Hsin-yu, from the civil engineering department at Taiwan’s National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, told The Straits Times.

“Did the company take into account that soil in the Dazhi area is very weak, like soft clay?” he added, noting how Taiwan’s soil is not homogenous.

Prof Shan also said that site investigation reports, while necessary for every construction project in Taipei, do not need to be signed off by a professional geotechnical engineer.

“Such reports are often looked over by the company’s own architects, which leaves room for errors. They are not true experts who know how to best assess the soil and earth conditions,” he said.

On its part, Kee Tai has said that it would accept responsibility for the incident, and that it would help pay rent for the affected residents – around 25 households in the whole building – for the next three years as they seek new homes. The company’s chairman, Mr Chen Shih-ming, apologised at a press conference and resigned within a week.

But questions arose over whether the company had deliberately avoided getting a structural review for its excavation procedures.