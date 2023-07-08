At least 8 dead after apartment building crumbles in Brazil

SAO PAULO - An apartment building collapsed in north-eastern Brazil on Friday, leaving at least eight people dead and five missing, according to officials, as rescue workers scoured the rubble in a frantic search for survivors.

Two young children, including an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, were listed among the victims.

But four others were pulled out alive, according to civil defence officials, as of 9.30pm local time on Friday night.

The residential structure is located in Brazil’s north-eastern Pernambuco state, in the Janga neighborhood on the outskirts of Recife, the state’s capital.

Drone footage captured by Reuters showed the four-story apartment building reduced to rubble, as firefighters and rescue workers rushed around the site.

Officials said the building collapse took place early on Friday morning around 6.35am local time, when many residents were likely still sleeping.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Recife, a coastal city of some 1.5 million people, has been grappling with heavy rains in recent days.

The city and its surrounding metro area were put under a “state of attention” declaration earlier on Friday, meant to trigger swift action from emergency workers.

Pernambuco Governor Raquel Lyra warned earlier in the day that more rain is expected, recommending that locals make sure they can access safe structures. REUTERS