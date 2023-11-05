Straw burning blamed for air pollution in north-east China

HARBIN – Straw burning is the main culprit in the recent severe pollution in north-east China, according to experts from the National Joint Research Center for Tackling Key Problems in Air Pollution Control, China Youth Daily reported on Thursday.

North-eastern China has been experiencing heavy PM2.5 pollution — health-damaging particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 mm or less — since Oct 28.

According to the National Environmental Air Quality Monitoring Network, the cities of Daqing, Heilongjiang province, and Chaoyang, Liaoning province, have experienced severe PM2.5 pollution since 4pm on Tuesday, while Harbin and Suihua in Heilongjiang have experienced moderate pollution.

Eleven cities in North-east China recorded PM2.5 concentrations of 150 micrograms per cubic meter per hour, with Harbin and Suihua recording more than 500 micrograms per cubic meter.

Peak concentration in Suihua reached 735 micrograms per cubic meter at 8am on Tuesday.

From Oct 28 to Monday, satellites detected a large number of open straw-burning points in northeastern China, mainly concentrated in central Jilin province, central Liaoning and southern Heilongjiang.

Cities such as Harbin and Suihua; Changchun and Jilin in Jilin province; and Liaoyuan and Fushun in Liaoning had many straw burning points. Experts from the centre said the intensity of open straw-burning resulted in the accumulation of pollutants at night, which exacerbated the PM2.5 pollution.

They said the straw burning took place most heavily from noon to 6pm daily, with the greatest number of burning points reached at 3pm on Monday.

Around three to four hours after the concentrated burning of straw, pollutants were rapidly accumulated and transported by air currents in the region, leading to varying degrees of air quality deterioration in cities.

Unfavourable topography and meteorological conditions facilitate the accumulation of pollutants, experts said. Moreover, the strong temperature inversion in the early morning within a range of 0 to 500 meters from the ground can also cause the accumulation of pollutants.

From Friday to Nov 7, influenced by cold air, most parts of the region are expected to have good air quality because of better diffusion conditions. CHINA DAILY/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK