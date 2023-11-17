South Korean women get short hairstyles to protest against growing anti-feminist movement

SEOUL - It has been three years since office worker Kim Ah-yeon chopped her long locks off and got a boy’s haircut. And till today, she still gets asked why she keeps her hair so short and why she chooses to be so “unfeminine”.

Walking on the streets, she sometimes gets hurled insults like “You look disgusting!” and “Why do you look like a man?”, and even gets called a witch.

In the office, she notices that some male colleagues will shun her and deliberately ignore her when she greets them in the morning.

“I feel pressured by my family and society every single day. My short hair does not cause hurt to other people, yet they call me gross and tell me to be more feminine,” she told The Straits Times.

Ms Kim Ah-yeon, 28, is one of the growing hundreds of participants of an online campaign that encourages Korean women to show off their short crops with the hashtag #women_shortcut_campaign.

The campaign was triggered by a Nov 4 attack on a short-haired female convenience store clerk in Jinju city in the South Gyeongsang province, about 270km south-east of Seoul.

The attacker was a man in his 20s, who accused the victim of being a feminist since she has short hair.

“I don’t beat women, but feminists are asking to be beaten up!” he allegedly told her, before punching and kicking her.

The attacker, who was arrested on the spot, was said to be drunk and told police that he was affiliated with New Man on Solidarity, one of the country’s most active anti-feminist groups.

The group denied that the attacker is affiliated with them and stated on their online community page that its members do not assault people.

An anti-feminist movement has been growing in the patriarchal country since the 2022 election of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who openly wooed young men who felt they were losing out as women became a bigger voice in society.

South Korea’s feminist movement has picked up pace since the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in 2018.

This led to the Cut the Corset movement in 2019, which saw many young women breaking free of conventional beauty ideals and choosing to go make-up free and bra-less and cutting their hair short.