Man in South Korea arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair

SEOUL - A man in his 20s has been arrested by police for assaulting a female convenience store clerk for having short hair, according to police officials in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

According to police, the man allegedly told her: “Since you have short hair, you must be a feminist. I’m a male chauvinist, and I think feminists deserve to be assaulted.”

He proceeded to punch and kick the clerk, who was also in her 20s, causing sprains, ligament injuries and injury to her ear.

The man is also accused of using a chair to attack a customer in his 50s who tried to intervene, resulting in fractures to bones in the customer’s shoulder, nose and forehead.

He was still carrying out the assault and was under the influence of alcohol when arrested, according to police. They added that he was diagnosed and treated for schizophrenia in 2022, although it is unclear whether that condition is related to the assaults.

“Due to the severity of the victims’ injuries, a complete investigation has not yet been carried out,” said the police. “We will investigate the specifics further once the victims recover.”

Police said they filed for a warrant on Sunday to keep the attacker in custody. He is accused of property damage and causing special bodily injuries. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK