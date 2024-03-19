Singapore-born panda cub Le Le gets a visit in Sichuan from SM Teo Chee Hean

DUJIANGYAN – Singapore-born giant panda cub Le Le had a special visitor at his new home in Dujiangyan Panda Base in south-west China’s Sichuan province.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean visited Le Le on March 19, while on a six-day official trip to China that started on March 17.

Mr Teo was at the panda base for an hour, during which Le Le could be seen feasting on bamboo leaves and rolling around on a platform.

The cub made his first public appearance earlier in March, having arrived from Singapore on board a specially arranged SIA flight in January.

Le Le shares an enclosure with Qing Zai and his twin sister Qing Bao, who were born in Sichuan. They are a month younger than Le Le, who is turning three in August.

He was a labour of love for both Singapore and China, said Mr Zhang Guiquan, head of the panda base, during Mr Teo’s visit.

The cub is doing well and has a hearty appetite, he added.