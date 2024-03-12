Survival of the fittest: China’s captive-bred pandas get new life in the wild

BEIJING - Nestled in the heart of central China’s Sichuan province lies a haven for giant pandas, annually drawing millions of tourists from home and abroad all eager to see these beloved creatures, who are being given a new lease on life in their natural habitat across three sanctuaries: Wolong, Mt Siguniang and Jiajin Mountains.

These refuges, collectively known as the Sichuan Giant Panda Sanctuaries, are home to more than 30 per cent of the world’s pandas covering 924,500 hectares with seven nature reserves and nine scenic parks constituting the largest remaining contiguous habitat of the giant panda, according to Unesco World Heritage Centre.

Their role in protecting and bolstering the panda population is of great significance to China as the animal has long been viewed as a national treasure, their name and cartoon images holding pride of place on brands for products ranging from TVs to cigarettes, and as mascots for the pivotal 2008 Beijing Olympics.

They have also been used in so-called “panda diplomacy,” a practice of gifting the animals to foreign countries as a show of goodwill to foster closer ties. This stretches back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), but is just as relevant today, with the announcement last month by the China’s Wildlife Conservation Association that it is working on an agreement to send more pandas to the U.S. in a sign of warming ties.

Yet, beyond providing cute animals for the adoring gaze of countless millions and the machinations of international diplomacy lies an even more significant endeavor that goes back just two decades. It is at the Sichuan sanctuaries that researchers are pioneering the breeding of pandas in captivity for eventual release into the wild. Unesco describes it as the “most important site for captive breeding.”

It is a formidable task, with each panda requiring rigorous training to adapt to life in the wild – known as “wild training” – that can last up to seven years. But, as with China’s success in reintroducing other captive-bred species into the natural environment like the elk, Przewalski’s wild horses, and crested ibis, the journey for pandas, which until as recently as 2016 were listed as “endangered,” while arduous, has seen success – but also setbacks.

Since 2003, 10 of the 12 captive-bred pandas released into the wild so far have survived, according to Zhang Yue, an inspector at the National Forestry and Grassland Administration’s wildlife protection department, who spoke at a press conference on Jan 24, 2024.

The success of the program was never assured and indeed a low point came right at the beginning, with the tragic fate of Xiang Xiang, the world’s first panda bred and raised in captivity and released into the wilderness in 2006. His untimely death in a suspected violent encounter with wild-bred pandas prompted a four-year suspension of the program, with releases only resuming two years later in 2012.

Besides Xiang Xiang, another panda called Xue died soon after its release in 2014 due to suspected bacterial infection. Ultimately, success comes down to the survival of the fittest and those that can be trained to adapt the best.

Despite the early setbacks, researchers refused to be discouraged and are pushing ahead – albeit slowly. By the end of last year, two additional panda cubs, trained by researchers at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Chengdu, Sichuan’s capital, had progressed to the second stage of training. If all goes well, these cubs are expected to enter the wild by year’s end, Caixin has learned.

No longer ‘endangered’

China’s efforts to bolster its panda population have borne fruit. In 2016, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announced that the giant panda had been downgraded from “endangered” to “vulnerable” on the organisation’s Red List of threatened species. A species is considered ‘endangered’ if the population is restricted to fewer than 250 mature individuals, and “vulnerable” if there are fewer than 1,000, according to the IUCN.

“This is not to say that the decline in the threat level means the threat is gone completely,” Xu Weihua, a professor at the Research Center of Eco-Environmental Sciences at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, told Caixin. “Wild panda populations are far from returning to the levels of the 1970s and still face a lot of threats, among which the main problems are population isolation and habitat fragmentation.”

Despite efforts in recent years to establish ecological corridors for pandas, it has not fundamentally solved the problem, said Xu, who is also a deputy director of the National Park Research Institute.