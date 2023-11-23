Seoul teacher under fire for lingerie photos of ex-students, says he’s just trying to help them

SEOUL – A teacher on a fixed-term contract at a middle school in Seoul has come under fire for using the school’s premises to take photos of scantily clad former students for his social media account.

The teacher, whose identity has been withheld, has had the social media account since 2017. His now-closed Instagram account showed that he had uploaded some 1,600 photographs of women posing suggestively, for nearly 87,000 followers.

He also allegedly took pictures on school grounds, including at the teachers’ office and the computer room, of adult models wearing school uniforms, according to reports.

It was unclear whether any students or other staff were present when the photos were taken.

The teacher reportedly sold the images in the form of photo books.

However, he explained that he was only trying to help his former students who wished to try out modelling.

He added that he had set up a minimum age requirement for the social media account to prevent minors from seeing the posts.

According to reports, he has signed a contract with another school and has yet to be removed from his post.

Under the Public Educational Officials Act, a contract-based teacher who does not work for a school regularly is not subject to disciplinary action or dismissal. Only the school principal can issue a verbal warning or terminate the contract. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

