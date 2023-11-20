Jail, caning for male ex-teacher who molested 13 secondary schoolboys from CCA group he coached

SINGAPORE - A former secondary school English and literature teacher, who molested 13 male students in a CCA group he coached, was sentenced to three years and six months’ jail on Nov 20.

The 40-year-old married man, who was also sentenced to eight strokes of the cane and fined $2,500, had touched the boys’ private parts, among other lewd acts, over a span of four years.

The offences took place from 2015 to 2018 mainly in school, in a clubroom for the co-curricular activity (CCA), sometimes in full view of other CCA members.

One boy became a victim at 13 and suffered in silence for three years as he did not know who he could approach for help.

The man, an allied educator at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty a second time on Nov 20 to six charges involving five boys who were between 13 and 15 years old at the time. The charges included multiple counts of molestation.

Twenty-three other charges, including those linked to the remaining eight boys, were considered during sentencing. His wife watched the proceedings from the gallery in a district court.

The man had pleaded guilty earlier in October 2022 to the six charges, but this plea was later rejected. The reasons for the rejection were not mentioned in court on Nov 20.

Details about the man and the school cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the victims’ identities.

In late 2015, he molested a 13-year-old boy at a chalet during an overnight gathering for the CCA.

The boy had fallen asleep on a sofa, but woke up to find himself on a bed and the man touching his private parts.

He was too afraid to react and pretended to sleep while the act continued for 10 to 15 minutes. The boy got up only after assuming that the man had fallen asleep.

The man was in school when he targeted the same boy between 2016 and 2017 by demanding that the youngster kiss him on the lips.

Although the boy was reluctant, he felt pressured by the offender and agreed to do so.