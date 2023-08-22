Seoul’s Yeouido finance and investment banking district to go English-friendly to attract investment

SEOUL – The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that it has begun turning Yeouido, home to finance and investment banking businesses in Seoul, into a more English-friendly area in a bid to transform it into a global financial hub.

“In the long term, we are considering the possibility of making English the official language of Yeouido to attract foreign investment,” Seoul Metropolitan Government official Kim Guk-jin said. “However, this cannot be accomplished in the short term, so our immediate focus is on improving the living conditions for foreign employees of financial firms in Yeouido.”

The initial measure involved the installation of English signs.

In Yeouido, nine bilingual signs transformed, shifting their emphasis from Korean words to English, and four more English signs were newly installed.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will also distribute English contracts to local real estate agencies and English medical questionnaires to hospitals in Yeouido later this month.

From next month, the government will provide tablets with English menus to restaurants in Yeouido.

“We found that even in relatively large restaurants with tables for five or more people, they did not have English menus. We also observed the absence of English services in places like real estate agencies and hospitals, causing inconvenience,” the official said.

Starting in October, the government will initiate English announcements on all buses that make stops in Yeouido.

English-language counters at commercial banks in Yeouido will be expanded as well.

“Woori Bank is already operating its English-language counter in Yeouido. We are also in discussions with Shinhan Bank, among other commercial banks, to expand this service,” the official said.

Plans are also in motion to establish an English-friendly library and an English kid’s cafe in the Brighten Yeouido apartment building.

The government has earmarked the basement and second floors of this building, which are owned by the Yeongdeungpo-gu district government, for the library and kids cafe, respectively.

Yeouido falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Yeongdeungpo-gu in Seoul.

Nonetheless, discussions are underway between the city and the district government regarding the funding of the facility’s operational costs, estimated to be around 3 billion won (S$3 million) annually, according to industry sources.

This initiative to establish an English-friendly environment is a key component of Seoul’s strategy to transform Yeouido into a global financial hub.