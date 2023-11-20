Japan’s vibrant autumnal hues to arrive later due to climate change

First, it was record-breaking heat in the summer of 2023. Then, on Nov 7, the temperature in Tokyo hit 27.5 deg C, beating a century-old record for November.

Now, Japan is expected to see its much-cherished spectacle of colourful autumn leaves a little later than expected.

According to the country’s weather service, the arrival of the vibrant autumnal foliage in most major cities is expected to be between two and nine days later than usual.

In Sapporo, Hokkaido, where the first autumn leaves are usually seen, the peak this year did not arrive until Nov 13, which was 16 days later than usual.

Mr Hiroki Ito, a weather forecaster at the agency, said predictions are based on past data.

He said the colour of the leaves changes when the mercury falls below 20 deg C, and deepens below 10 deg C, The Japan Times quoted him as saying.

For 2023, the season is starting later “because temperatures were quite high in September, a trend that followed into October”.

However, the process also depends on the region, plant, and number of sunshine hours.

As a temperate country, Japan has four distinct seasons. According to the meteorological agency, autumn in Japan normally lasts from the beginning of September until the end of November.

But climate change is altering such weather patterns.