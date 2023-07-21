Popular mayor Hou Yu-ih stumbles in bid to lead Taiwan

TAIPEI - At a talk with university students last month, Taiwan opposition candidate Hou Yu-ih was pushed to define a cornerstone of US-China relations that’s maintained peace on his island for decades.

Instead of outlining the contours of Washington’s one-China policy, the mayor and former policeman avoided the question by citing the need to follow the Constitution.

“The relationship between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is clear. We don’t need to get it confused,” he added.

His failure to articulate a critical policy at the bedrock of Taiwan’s international status drew widespread criticism online.

It also reflected a key voter concern, namely that Mr Hou lacks the expertise to lead in one of the biggest geopolitical flashpoints in the rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

Those worries are reflected in the polls, where Vice-President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party leads and third-party hopeful Ko Wen-je is making inroads with the younger voters that Mr Hou’s evasive replies annoy.

Mr Ko sniped after the exchange with the students that Mr Hou should ask an AI chatbot about the US policy, which acknowledges Beijing’s position on Taiwan.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

“I’ve been a bit surprised at how under-prepared he seems for this race because I thought two years ago he was the strongest candidate the KMT could put up,” said Dr Kharis Templeman, a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. “His selling point now is simply that whatever needs to be done to get Beijing to speak to the leader of Taiwan, he can do.”

Mr Hou’s campaign said in an email to Bloomberg News that his decades of experience in law enforcement and politics show “he has the ability to have cross-strait exchange and dialogue.”

Despite the early campaign setbacks, Mr Hou is set to be officially confirmed as the KMT’s candidate at a party congress on Sunday.

That milestone could help the KMT put aside factional rifts and rally behind Mr Hou, potentially rejuvenating his campaign.

Mr Hou, 66, has built a public image as a pragmatic, down-to-earth policeman. He played a key role in handling some of the island’s most high-profile criminal cases, including a tense episode involving a gangster taking a South African military attache and his family hostage.