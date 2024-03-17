Orchids and advanced chips: How Taiwan’s soft power is evolving

TAIPEI - There was a splash of colours in the exhibition hall, where visitors posed for photographs with the blooms on display.

Among the showpieces at the 20th Taiwan International Orchid Show was a pavilion display modelled after a traditional Chinese roof structure, which was suspended from the ceiling and adorned with orchids and their aerial roots.

One exhibition hall at the event in Taiwan’s southern Tainan city showcased how orchids could be integrated into interior design, while international buyers met growers on the sidelines to explore deals.

While Taiwan might be better known for pineapples than orchids, it is one of the world’s top orchid exporters.

The delicate flower has emerged as one of the ways in which Taiwan is trying to assert itself internationally, away from the shadow of China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.

For a long time, Taipei’s soft power - generally defined as the use of economic and cultural influence to shape outcomes - was projected mainly through its Minnan culture, street food, pop songs and entertainment programmes.

As Taiwan seeks to maintain its relevance amid shrinking diplomatic space, the island has been evolving its soft power strategy to include new areas such as agriculture and semiconductors, even as it doubles down on its cultural promotion efforts.

Mr Lin Hung-min, the administrative affairs convenor of the orchid show in Tainan, said Taiwan’s orchid industry, which generates some US$200 million a year, produces about 100 million orchid seedlings every year, of which 80 per cent are exported. Its main markets include the United States, Japan and Vietnam.

Popular orchid varieties from Taiwan that are exported include moth orchids with short leafy stems and long-lasting flat flowers.

The orchid show attracts some 300,000 visitors annually, including 1,000 or so international buyers, said Mr Lin. This year, the two-week event from February to early March was held in tandem with the World Orchid Conference in Tainan.

Taiwan began developing its orchid industry around 40 years ago and growers have come up with improvements, such as techniques to preserve the seedlings for export to faraway places like the US, he recounted.

“Taiwan is famous for orchids. We want to attract more foreigners to come to Taiwan to buy these flowers,” he said.