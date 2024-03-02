‘Taiwanese love Japan’: TSMC’s Kumamoto factory bolsters Taipei-Tokyo ties

TAIPEI – Japan’s south-western Kumamoto prefecture has seen a surge in travel interest from the Taiwanese – not because of the opening of a theme park or tourist attraction, but a semiconductor factory.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC as it is better known, opened its first factory in Japan on Feb 24, an event that was met with fanfare and drew a congratulatory video message from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The opening signals a potential revival for Japan’s semiconductor industry, and is a crucial move for the Taiwanese company – the world’s largest contract chipmaker – to diversify its supply chain away from its home base amid the China-United States trade war.

But the mere presence of the chip giant in Japan, announced in 2021, has also spurred an investment rush there among other Taiwanese businesses, including several banks and semiconductor firms.

This, in turn, has led to an increase in direct flights connecting Taipei and Kumamoto, and more Taiwanese travellers heading to the region amid growing bilateral ties.

According to Japanese government data, overnight stays in the prefecture by Taiwanese people saw an increase of around 20,000 in October and November 2023 – when Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines and China Airlines launched direct flights – as compared with the previous three months.

“Of course, many Taiwanese going to Kumamoto are not going there just to see a semiconductor factory. But all the positive media buzz surrounding the opening of TSMC is certainly driving strong interest,” said Associate Professor Yoshihisa Amae, an East Asian studies expert from Taiwan’s Chang Jung Christian University.

“Not that Taiwanese need any excuse to go to Japan. Taiwanese love Japan,” he added.

The Taiwanese have long had a love affair for all things Japanese, which may surprise some given how Japan was a former coloniser of the island.

Japan had colonised Taiwan for 51 years from 1895 to 1945, building roads and railways and improving public health conditions including the laying of sewage systems. Today, Japanese cultural influences can still be seen in many parts of Taiwan.

The opening of TSMC’s Japan plant, of which Japanese government subsidies have covered about 40 per cent of costs, is demonstrative of the expanding substantive relations between Taiwan and Japan.

Despite the two neighbours not having formal diplomatic relations, bilateral trade has remained robust while Japan has also increased support for Taiwan’s international space in recent years amid Beijing’s heightened aggressions in the Taiwan Strait.

Already, TSMC has announced plans for a second fabrication plant in Kumamoto.

“We believe these projects bear tremendous significance in terms of future industrial partnerships between the two countries,” Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te, who is set to be inaugurated on May 20, told visiting Japanese lawmakers in Taipei on Feb 19.

“I hope that Taiwan and Japan can build on their foundation and bolster ties through various types of partnerships,” he added.