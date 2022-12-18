North Korea fires off at least 2 suspected ballistic missiles

SEOUL - North Korea fired off at least two suspected ballistic missiles on Sunday toward waters off its east coast, adding to a record number of launches this year that have ratcheted up regional tensions.

Japanese government officials said there were at least two missiles launched and both apparently fell outside of its exclusive economic zone.

Further details are not immediately available.

This year, Kim Jong Un’s regime has already fired off more than 65 ballistic missiles.

This is the highest number in his decade in power and in defiance of United Nations resolutions that prohibit the launches.

He has stepped up provocations in recent months in a display of anger at joint military drills in the region by the US and its allies South Korea and Japan.

Sunday’s launch came days after North Korea tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor”, with state media describing it as an important test “for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system”.

Despite heavy international sanctions over its weapons programmes, Pyongyang has built up an arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

All its known ICBMs are liquid-fuelled, however, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed strategic priority on developing solid-fuel engines for more advanced missiles.

Mr Kim said this year that he wants North Korea to have the world’s most powerful nuclear force, and declared his country an “irreversible” nuclear state.

The wishlist he revealed last year included solid-fuel ICBMs that could be launched from land or submarines.

The latest motor test was a step towards that goal, but it is not clear how far North Korea has come in the development of such a missile, analysts said.

The US, Japan and South Korea have warned that Pyongyang could soon raise tensions even higher with a nuclear test, which would be its first in five years and seventh overall.

Washington, Tokyo and Seoul have all promised a harsh and coordinated punishment it Pyongyang goes ahead with a nuclear test, which would also be a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. AFP, BLOOMBERG