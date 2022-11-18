North Korea continues record-breaking blitz, fires another ballistic missile

SEOUL – North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile on Friday, its second missile launch in as many days as it continues a record-breaking blitz that has sent fears of a nuclear test soaring.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the launch but did not immediately elaborate on the type or range of the missile.

A day earlier, North Korea fired a ballistic missile while it warned of “fiercer military responses” to US efforts to boost its security presence in the region with its allies, saying Washington was taking a “gamble it will regret”.

In 2022, North Korea has conducted a record number of such tests, which are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions that have sanctioned Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

The North has also fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea recently, as South Korea and the United States staged exercises, some of which involved Japan.’ REUTERS

