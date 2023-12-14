No touching, no mounting: South Korea bans cafes exhibiting exotic animals

SEOUL - A ban on the operation of exotic animal cafes - where people can see, touch and interact with the animals - has kicked in this week, in a bid to better protect the animals.

Under the amendment to the Wildlife Protection and Management Act approved at a Cabinet meeting on Dec 5, it is illegal starting Dec 14 to exhibit “wild animals” in facilities not registered as zoos or aquariums, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Environment.

Owners of such animal cafes should either reregister their establishments as zoos or aquariums or cease operation. They will need to reregister and get permission by meeting requirements for animal protection, hygiene and safety.

Also, the amendment bans facility visitors from touching the animals, feeding the animals or climbing on top of the animals to prevent distress.

The government has decided to implement a four-year grace period extending to Dec 13, 2027, during which animal cafes for “wild animals”, as the law describes, are technically allowed to operate without facing penalties.

However, authorities noted that touching the animals, feeding the animals or climbing on them are immediately banned from Dec 14. Violations will be subject to a fine of 1.5 million won (S$1,540) per infraction, with a maximum fine of 5 million won.

Exotic animal cafes, where visitors can interact with animals such as raccoons, arctic foxes, sheep, capybaras, wallabies and meerkats, have become increasingly popular in South Korea in recent years.

The measures come as criticism has grown that the animals are distressed from exposure to customers and suffer from poor management. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK