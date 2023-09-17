Mother throws soiled diaper at daycare centre teacher in South Korea

SEOUL - A mother allegedly threw a soiled diaper at a daycare centre teacher, complaining that her son had been abused.

On Sunday, the teacher at the daycare centre located in Sejong City visited a hospital where the mother’s child was hospitalised. The teacher said that she visited the hospital to apologise for the scar on the child’s neck.

The child got hurt while fighting with other children at the daycare centre, so the teacher went to the hospital to apologise, she said.

But when she arrived, the child’s mother suddenly took her to a toilet and threw a soiled diaper in her face, the teacher said to local reporters.

After this, the teacher’s husband posted on the National Assembly’s online petition system, calling for a law to protect the human rights of daycare centre teachers.

Amid intensifying public outrage over the incident, the mother explained during an interview with local media that while she did throw the diaper, it was because she was taken by surprise when the teacher suddenly entered her child’s hospital room — reserved only for guardians — without any advance notice.

“When I saw the teacher...my accumulated anger exploded,” the mother said.

The mother claimed that the teacher had abused her child, stating that the wound on her child’s neck is also proof of child abuse.

The mother claimed that the daycare centre and the teacher had emotionally abused her son in various ways.

“The daycare centre and the teacher have abused my child a few times. One day in June, a neighbour found my son wandering outside for a few minutes because the door was closed. It happened because the daycare centre did not properly account for the all of the children. Since my son started to go to the daycare centre, he has shown various abnormal behaviours as well.”

The mother said she reported the teacher and the head of the daycare centre to the police for child abuse. On the other hand, the teacher filed a complaint with the police against the mother for emotional injury. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK