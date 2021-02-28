For Subscribers
Asian Insider
Meaningful progress in S. Korea-Japan relations possible with US prodding
As America seeks to boost trilateral ties, it can help spur its allies towards reconciliation
The United States under the Joe Biden administration is set to boost trilateral cooperation with its allies, South Korea and Japan, to keep a rising China in check.
But this would require its two partners to first mend their ties, which have sunk to new lows over historical and trade issues.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.
Topics: