Massive leak shows Chinese firm hacked foreign governments, activists to win contracts

BEIJING – A Chinese tech security firm was able to breach foreign government systems, infiltrate social media accounts and hack personal computers, a massive data leak analysed by experts this week has revealed.

The trove of documents from I-Soon, a private company that competed for Chinese government contracts, showed that its hackers compromised more than a dozen governments, according to cyber-security firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes.

I-Soon also breached “democracy organisations” in China’s semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, universities and the Nato military alliance, SentinelLabs researchers wrote in a blog post on Feb 21.

The leaked data, the contents of which AFP was unable to immediately verify, was posted last week on online software repository GitHub by an unknown individual.

“The leak provides some of the most concrete details seen publicly to date, revealing the maturing nature of China’s cyber-espionage ecosystem,” SentinelLabs analysts said.

I-Soon was able to breach government office networks in India, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea, among others, Malwarebytes said in a separate post on Feb 21.

I-Soon’s website was not available on Feb 22, although an Internet Archive snapshot of the site from Feb 20 says it is based in Shanghai, with subsidiaries and offices in Beijing, Sichuan, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

The firm did not reply to a request for comment.

Asked by AFP on Feb 22 whether Beijing contracted hackers, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “not aware” of the case.

“As a principle, China firmly opposes all forms of cyber attacks and cracks down on them in accordance with law,” spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Hacks for contracts

The leak contains hundreds of files showing chat logs, presentations and lists of targets.

AFP found what appeared to be lists of Thai and British government departments among the leaks, as well as screenshots of attempts to log into an individual’s Facebook account.

Other screenshots showed arguments between an employee and a supervisor over salaries, as well as a document describing software aimed at accessing a target’s Outlook e-mails.

“As demonstrated by the leaked documents, third-party contractors play a significant role in facilitating and executing many of China’s offensive operations in the cyber domain,” SentinelLabs analysts said.

In one screenshot of a chat app conversation, someone describes a client request for exclusive access to the “foreign secretary’s office, foreign ministry’s Asean office, prime minister’s office, national intelligence agency” and other government departments of an unnamed country.