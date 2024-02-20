Lockbit cybercrime gang disrupted by international police operation

LONDON - Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data to ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain’s National Crime Agency and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a post on the gang’s extortion website on Monday.

“This site is now under the control of the National Crime Agency of the UK, working in close cooperation with the FBI and the international law enforcement task force, ‘Operation Cronos’,” the post said. REUTERS

