7 years’ jail for man who beat mother to death in S. Korea for not allowing him to move out

Updated
22 sec ago
Published
4 min ago

SEOUL - A man in his 30s was sentenced to seven years’ jail in South Korea for beating his mother to death because she refused to allow him to move out, according to legal professionals and media reports on Sunday.

The man, who was not named, assaulted his mother in January after she refused her son’s request to move out of the house.

The mother reportedly suffered severe bodily injuries, sustaining broken ribs and a ruptured left kidney.

She was sent to a nearby hospital and treated herself in emergency care, but later died from excessive bleeding.

The court convicted the man of assaulting a parent, resulting in death.

The court added that the ruling was made in the light of the fact that the man had turned himself in to the police. It also took into account the man’s epilepsy and experience of a difficult childhood.

The killer was reportedly on trial for allegedly assaulting his mother in 2019. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Man jailed for assaulting mother, who was in hospital for 20 days after attack
Man jailed for assaulting parents, fracturing father’s hip

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top