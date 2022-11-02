Man jailed for assaulting parents, fracturing father’s hip

SINGAPORE - An unemployed man assaulted his elderly father, causing him to suffer a fractured right hip, after the older man did not give his son permission to learn gymnastics in April 2021.

Kiong Boon Wee, 26, was later given a 12-month conditional stern warning for committing this offence.

Instead of keeping himself out of trouble, he assaulted his mother in September 2022 after she also objected to his plans to learn gymnastics.

He was jailed for seven months and five weeks on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to offences including two counts of assault.

The father-and-son pair were in their Ho Ching Road flat in Taman Jurong on April 23, 2021, when they got into a verbal dispute over Kiong’s plans to learn gymnastics.

The tiff soon escalated when Kiong slapped and punched his 73-year-old father’s face.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim said: “(Kiong) then used both hands to push (his father) on the chest, causing him to fall onto the ground.

“After pushing him, the accused went back to his room. (The older man) got up and felt a sharp pain on his right hip. He tried to treat it with medicated oil, but the pain became unbearable.”

Kiong’s parents went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital the next day and his father was found to have a fractured right hip.

The hospital then alerted the police about the case of elderly abuse.

The prosecutor said that Kiong’s father was warded before he was transferred to Jurong Community Hospital for rehabilitation.

Court documents did not state what happened next, but Kiong was at home with his 60-year-old mother in May 2021 when he punched her face.

He punched her face again three months later, but it was not stated why he assaulted the woman on these two occasions.

She applied for a personal protection order (PPO) against him, and it was issued on Aug 31, 2021.