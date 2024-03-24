South Korean police praise landfill worker for returning $29,000 to owner

SEOUL - A worker at Sudokwon Landfill Site was commended by Incheon Seobu Police Station on March 20 for reporting bundles of banknotes found at the landfill in Incheon, aiding police in finding the owner of the money.

Park Jae-geun found 29 million won ($29,000) at the landfill on Feb 1 while burying waste, according to local media.

Mr Park is an employee of a subcontractor of Sudokwon Landfill Site Management Corp, the landfill’s operator, and has worked in the field for more than 30 years.

Some of the money was found scattered, but as he spotted two plastic bags filled with bundles of 50,000 won notes, Mr Park gathered the money and reported it to police, in accordance with the rules of the site’s operator.

Using receipts found with the bags, Incheon Seobu Police Station was able to find the money’s owner.

Mr Park said that it was his duty to report it, expressing gratitude for compliments from police in an interview with local media.

He added that he felt fortunate to find the bags of money in this case, as some mistakenly discarded cherished articles have been buried without being found, though he had searched for them following heartfelt requests. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK