Owner of roast meat stall looks for customer who wrongly paid $750 instead of $7.50

SINGAPORE – The owner of a roast meat hawker stall in Lucky Plaza is looking for a diner who made a Nets payment of $750, likely instead of $7.50, on Dec 11.

Mr Victor Wong, the owner of Wang Fu Roasted Delight, took to Facebook hoping to return the money after he saw the huge amount transferred to the stall’s account.

The 48-year-old had received a notification from Nets on his phone about the transaction, he told The Straits Times on Dec 12.

“When I saw the amount, $750, I was very sure the customer keyed in the wrong amount,” said Mr Wong.

He added that the customer could have ordered the wanton noodle set, which costs around $7.50.

Mr Wong said that none of his staff, including himself, could remember who made the transaction as they had received many orders that day.

“⁠I immediately contacted Nets and was told to wait for the customer to come back for refund,” said Mr Wong.

This led him to post on his business’ Facebook page, hoping that the diner would return.