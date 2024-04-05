K-pop campaigning: South Korean candidates embrace song to pull votes

SEOUL - Thanks to quirks of South Korean election law and history, almost every candidate on the campaign trail has a theme song, a dance routine, and politically tweaked lyrics to make their message hit home.

From K-pop chart toppers to Baby Shark, still the world’s most-watched song on YouTube, seemingly no music is safe from a South Korean political makeover.

At a rally for Democratic Party lawmaker Nam In-soon, running for a fourth term in office in Seoul’s Songpa district, campaign speeches were interspersed with ear-splitting blasts of music, as uniformed campaign staff performed choreographed moves.

“This kind of campaigning helps raise voters’ interest,” Ms Nam told AFP before next week’s parliamentary election.

“I can convey my message and policy promises through the campaign songs,” she said, adding that the tunes were carefully selected, and the lyrics thoughtfully re-worked, to help her engage with constituents.

This election cycle, Ms Nam chose a hit K-pop song called Jilpoonggado – which means Stormy Road in English – for her campaign.

The original lyrics, which speak of giving people courage against a storm, were tweaked to request “storming courage” for the candidate, and end with: “ballot number one Nam In-soon! The right person to lead Songpa”.

But the campaign also used Baby Shark and a few “trott” hits – a kind of slower K-pop, popular with older South Korean listeners – to cover its bases.

“We chose songs that can appeal to a wide range of age groups,” Ms Nam said.

‘Really excited’

K-pop campaigning is gruelling work not only for the candidates: Campaign choreographer Kim Mi-ran performs an elaborate dance routine three times a day, every day for around two weeks before the vote, everywhere Ms Nam goes.

“The party headquarters gave us some guidelines, but the candidate’s staff have a lot of decision-making power” over song selection and dance routines, said Ms Kim, who is not a full-time dancer but works as a civil activist outside election time.

“I talked to her staff to decide on a set of songs that go well with the candidate and choreographed accordingly,” she said.

One of the songs by K-pop girl duo Davichi titled Yeoseong Shidae, or Women’s Era, was chosen as a means of hammering home the fact that Ms Nam is a rare female candidate in a sea of male politicians.