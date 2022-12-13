Japan's Kishida walks tightrope to redemption with planned defence splurge

TOKYO – Boosting military spending may be Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s best hope of reviving his sinking popularity, but there is a catch, analysts say: Paying for it with unpopular new taxes could undermine an already wobbly premiership.

About two-thirds of Japanese voters back a government plan for the country’s biggest military build-up since World War II, arming it with missiles that can strike targets in neighbouring China or North Korea.

That is more than double Mr Kishida’s approval rating, which has plummeted amid revelations about his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) ties to the controversial Unification Church and the resignation of three scandal-tainted ministers.

The problem with the crowd-pleasing defence policy is that Mr Kishida’s administration has been unclear about how it will pay for the estimated US$320 billion (S$433 billion) splurge over the next five years. The increase would push defence spending to 2 per cent of Japan’s gross domestic product, or about a tenth of current public spending.

The government has said cost cutting won’t cover it, and with growing unease about how financial markets will react to signs of profligacy, Mr Kishida is turning to tax increases that few voters appear to want and many LDP lawmakers oppose.

“From his perspective, he is engaged in a delicate balancing act,” said Mr Koichi Nakano, a professor of political science at Sophia University in Tokyo. “If I had to bet, then I would probably bet against him (Kishida) surviving the entire calendar year next year.”

Mr Kishida, who leads one of the LDP’s smaller factions, needs public support to keep the fractious group in line so he can govern Japan while navigating a slowing global economy, inflation and geopolitical tensions with the country’s nuclear-armed neighbours.

Although there are no signs of leadership challenges, analysts say Digital Minister Taro Kono, who stood against Mr Kishida in 2021’s leadership run-off, and former foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi could be successors.

Funding options

Missile tests and other aggressive acts by China and North Korea have solidified public support for a stronger Japanese military.

Yet, only 20 per cent of respondents to an October poll published by the Yomiuri newspaper, Japan’s biggest daily, favoured tax increases to pay for increased defence spending, compared with 40 per cent who backed government borrowing.

In a survey by Fuji Television in November, 66 per cent said they opposed higher taxes to pay for a bigger military.

Mr Kishida’s advisers, however, have prodded him to embrace tax increases.

A panel of experts the premier established to guide him on defence in November urged “broad tax measures” to pay for the spending, alongside financial prudence from the world’s most indebted large industrial nation.

The report even made vague reference to the turmoil unleashed on financial markets when former British prime minister Liz Truss announced unfunded tax cuts in September that were hastily withdrawn and led to her resignation.