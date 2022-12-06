Japan plans defence spend that could put it on par with Russia

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered a sharp defence spending hike that could see his long-pacifist country’s defence budget balloon to near the levels spent by Russia.

Mr Kishida instructed ministers to put together a budget of about 43 trillion yen (S$426.17 billion) for the five-year period starting in April, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Monday.

That’s up 57 per cent on the 27 trillion yen initially budgeted for the current five-year period.

The change of direction for Japan, which has retained a US-drafted pacifist constitution since its defeat in World War II, comes after the country was shocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China’s threats toward Taiwan and North Korea’s atomic ambitions have also lent support for Tokyo to embark on one of its largest military build-ups in decades.

A poll conducted by the Yomiuri newspaper over the weekend found 51 per cent of respondents approved of a hike to more than 40 trillion yen, while 42 per cent disapproved.

The money is set to be used for items such as stockpiling missiles that are capable of striking military assets in neighbors Russia, China and North Korea.

Another goal over the next 10 years would be to triple the number of military units equipped with ballistic missile interceptors in a southwestern island chain that stretches towards Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Monday, citing a draft of a government document.

The news met with criticism from China.

“Japan has been sensationalising regional tensions in an attempt to seek a military breakthrough,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

“This is highly dangerous. It cannot but put Asian neighbours and the international community on high alert about Japan’s commitment to an exclusively defensive policy and to peaceful development,” she said.

Mr Kishida’s increase could mean Japan leapfrogs countries like Saudi Arabia and France to become the world’s fifth-largest defence spender and reaches annual spending about level with Russia, based on 2021 figures provided by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The slump in the yen against the dollar in recent months will mean the cash may not go as far as in the past.