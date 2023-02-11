Japanese non-profit allegedly arranged illegal organ transplants in Belarus that left patients dead

TOKYO - A 45-year-old man who underwent a simultaneous kidney and liver transplant surgery in Belarus in early September last year died before the month was over, according to police sources. It was the second patient death related to overseas transplant operations arranged in Belarus last year by a non-profit organisation (NPO) that is suspected of illegal activities.

The fact that two people have died in connection with the suspicious transplants was a factor in the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) investigation into the Tokyo-based NPO Intractable Disease Patient Support Association, sources said.

The MPD arrested the NPO’s director, 62-year-old Hiromichi Kikuchi, on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Organ Transplant Law.

According to MPD officials, Mr Kikuchi is suspected of arranging an overseas liver transplant for another man in his 40s who also subsequently died. He is said to have made the arrangements without permission from the health, labour, and welfare minister. That man’s condition worsened after the transplant surgery in February 2022 and he died in November 2022 after receiving a second transplant in Japan.

The liver transplant patient who died in November and the liver-kidney transplant patient who died in September were among three Japanese patients taken to Belarus for transplants by the NPO.

The liver-kidney patient travelled to Belarus in May 2022, paying about 85 million yen (S$860,000), and underwent surgery on Sept 1. But he developed peritonitis caused by bacteria and died on Sept 28, sources said.

A person concerned said that the man had visited the NPO office because his worsening cirrhosis made it necessary for him to undergo both liver and kidney transplant surgery. He had learned about the NPO’s activities through its website.

Showing him a picture of a Belarus hospital, Mr Kikuchi recommended he undergo transplant surgery with words like “You can be admitted to a university hospital after returning to Japan,” according to a person who knows the situation.

The man transferred 3 million yen as a retainer and 82 million yen as a deposit to the NPO’s account, and travelled to Belarus under the NPO’s guidance.

The hospital initially said that the surgery was successful, but it later stated that his condition suddenly changed after the surgery.

It is said that the organ donor was a deceased local man.

An official at the hospital told The Yomiuri Shimbun that the patient’s case became difficult due to multiple illnesses after undergoing transplant surgery.

According to transplant physicians at the Japan Society for Transplantation, simultaneous transplants of multiple organs can lead to a dramatic recovery if successful, but the surgery takes longer and involves more blood loss, increasing the risk of infection and other problems. THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK