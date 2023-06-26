Japan to ease rules on electric kick-scooters from July

TOKYO – Japan will ease rules on electric kick-scooters in July by not requiring users to have a driver’s licence but the move has raised safety concerns.

From July 1, users of electric kick-scooters will need to comply with rules similar to that apply to bicycles, if they meet certain requirements.

One key change is that electric kick-scooter users aged 16 and older will not need a driver’s licence anymore, the authorities said.

Electric kick-scooters, which have motors and are capable of moving without the need to push repeatedly with a foot, started to gain popularity in Japan in 2021, mainly among people in their 20s and 30s.

Many people use them for commuting, but the scooters must be ridden on the road. However, users can also ride them on the pavement - as are bicycles - if they travel no faster than 6 kmh and display a flashing green light.

The new rules were welcomed by businesses that share electric scooters amid hopes that more people will use them. The government also expects tourists to benefit if they can rent electric kick-scooters to get around.

But there are also growing concerns that there will be an increase in accidents and traffic violations if riders hit the road without even learning traffic rules at driving schools, local media reported.

According to data from the National Police Agency, the number of accidents resulting in personal injury or death involving electric kick-scooters increased from four in 2020 to 41 in 2022.

Since September 2021, there have been more than 2,000 cases of people riding the scooters on pavements and under the influence of alcohol. XINHUA