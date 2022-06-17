Can the electric scooter grow up?

MASSACHUSETTS (BLOOMBERG) - At first, it seemed as though nothing could go wrong. When dockless shared electric scooters began showing up on the streets of the world's cities in 2017, techies, baristas and 20something daredevils hopped on, confident they were tilting against two looming threats - urban congestion and climate change.

The future of scootering seemed so bright that the valuation of the largest manufacturer, Bird, went from US$300 million (S$417 million) in March 2018 to US$2 billion three months later.

But Bird's earliest scooters were so flimsy that, in one 2018 study, their average lifespan on the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, was just 28.8 days - a finding disputed by Bird.

Reports of scooter battery fires and brake failures across scooter brands also hit the news.

Today, the scooter industry encompasses more than 200 brands, but it is still shadowed by a bad reputation.

Scooter operators are frequently banned from cities. In January, for instance, Miami kicked out five of the seven companies operating in the city. In Manhattan, shared scooters are banned.

Yet, e-scooters are used for only about one-thousandth of all trips made in the world's cities, according to McKinsey & Co. The global consulting giant has predicted that by 2030, micromobility - think bikes, mopeds, e-bikes and scooters - will triple in popularity to sustain a US$500 billion industry.

Can the scooter grow up and meet that economic promise?

Boston brand Superpedestrian is trying to make it happen, by focusing on safety. It has put nine years of research into making what has been called "the Volvo of scooters" and recently raised US$125 million in funding to enhance its technology.

And by year's end, in several American and European cities, including San Diego, Rome and Madrid, thousands of Superpedestrian scooters will come equipped with a Pedestrian Defense artificial-intelligence system. This software can instantly stop the vehicle's engine if the rider hops up onto a kerb, starts slaloming wildly or travels up a one-way street. Additional gadgetry will self-check 140 components to ascertain if, say, the battery is at risk of igniting or if the throttle is stuck.

No other scooter integrates such a suite of safety features, says Mr Augustin Friedel, an independent industry analyst and mobility expert based in Germany.

Weighing in at about 27kg apiece - a typical, first-generation scooter weighed between 13kg and 23kg - Superpedestrian scooters are inordinately bulky, with a thick stem and solid metal frame. Built with a long wheelbase and a low centre of gravity, they are engineered to roll smoothly, without the shimmying and shaking that plagues some scooters at speed.