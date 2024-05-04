Japan’s children population drops to new record low, weighs on growth

The percentage of children to Japan’s total population decreased to 11.3 per cent, an all-time low. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
May 04, 2024, 07:36 PM
Published
May 04, 2024, 07:36 PM

TOKYO – The number of children in Japan has dropped to another record, in a stark reminder of the demographic challenges that are weighing on Asia’s second-biggest economy.

The population of kids 14 years old or younger fell for the 43rd straight year to around 14.01 million as at April 1, according to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication.

The percentage of children to Japan’s total population decreased to 11.3 per cent, also touching an all-time low.

Japan’s total population has been falling steadily since around 2010, leading to chronic labour shortages, while the rising ratio of the elderly in the country is pressuring higher the nation’s medical and social security expenditures.

The situation is expected to worsen as Japan’s birth rate is one of the world’s lowest and remains well below the replacement rate. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Japan needs more than childcare subsidies to defuse its demographic time bomb: Experts
‘I want three children’: How two Japanese municipalities are bucking the trend of depopulation

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top