‘I want three children’: How two Japanese municipalities are bucking the trend of depopulation

While the figure dipped to 2.25 in 2020 before rebounding to 2.68 in 2021, according to latest data, this still by far exceeds Japan’s national TFR that hit a new low of 1.256 in 2022 as the number of births fell below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899.

In Nagareyama, north-east of Tokyo, the population has grown by nearly 40 per cent since 2006. It has ranked first out of Japan’s 792 cities in population growth for six straight years and, as the city’s TFR improved from 1.14 in 2004 to 1.56 in 2021, children aged below 10 years now outnumber senior citizens aged 65 to 74.

Mrs Haruka Kyuno, 31, tells ST, with her three-year-old boy Aoi distracted by a toy, that the family moved to Nagareyama in 2022 from the Ibaraki prefecture city of Mito, drawn by its “extensive community support and infrastructure for young families like ours”.

The two municipalities, lauded as success stories, have caught the attention of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government as he warns of a society “on the brink of social dysfunction”.

A study by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research think-tank published on Dec 22 showed that all of Japan’s 47 prefectures, except Tokyo, will shrink by 2050. In that year, the national population is forecast at 104.7 million people from the current 124.2 million, with more people concentrating in Tokyo as depopulation takes a toll on the quality of life and provision of services outside the capital.

On Dec 11, draft measures under the Children’s Future Strategy Policy were proposed, with a focus on monetary incentives for families with at least three children.

But sociologists, like Dr Emi Kataoka of Komazawa University in Tokyo, find this misplaced. She tells ST: “It is difficult to see how most ordinary families, who are struggling with low wages, soaring taxes and inflation, can secure the financial leeway and time to raise more children.”

The case studies of Nagi and Nagareyama, too, suggest that money is not the end-all, even if concerns over financial pressures are often cited as the main reason for not bearing children.

‘Money cannot solve everything’

Both municipalities have faced and overcome existential crises of their own, and there are caveats behind their current successes.

Nagareyama was flirting with bankruptcy in 2003, having to take out a hefty loan to finance a redevelopment project. Nagi, meanwhile, in the face of extinction in 2002 chose to defy a national movement to merge small municipalities.

Nagareyama’s revival was helped by the start of the Tsukuba Express train service in 2005, connecting the city to Akihabara Station in Tokyo within half an hour. This made it convenient and a cheaper alternative to living in the capital for young families.