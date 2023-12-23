‘I want three children’: How two Japanese municipalities are bucking the trend of depopulation

NAGI (Okayama) / NAGAREYAMA (Chiba) – Mrs Ayano Hata is pregnant with her second child but is already thinking about having a third.
“We look at the large families around us and, somehow, ours still feels incomplete,” the 25-year-old tells The Straits Times as she watches her firstborn, 21-month-old Koharu, toddle across the lawn of a daycare centre.
The Hatas moved to Nagi town, in western Japan, from neighbouring Tsuyama city in July, and immediately felt a world of difference. Conscious about living in a flat in the city, she says: “We were constantly on edge that our daughter’s cries might annoy our neighbours.”
Japan is notorious for its intolerance of loud children. But in rural Nagi and urban Nagareyama halfway across the country, the cacophony and cries of excitable children are a welcome soundtrack to everyday lives.
Nagi has defied demographic expectations, dominating headlines with its eye-popping total fertility rate (TFR) of 2.95 in 2019 – up from 1.41 in 2005.
While the figure dipped to 2.25 in 2020 before rebounding to 2.68 in 2021, according to latest data, this still by far exceeds Japan’s national TFR that hit a new low of 1.256 in 2022 as the number of births fell below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899.
In Nagareyama, north-east of Tokyo, the population has grown by nearly 40 per cent since 2006. It has ranked first out of Japan’s 792 cities in population growth for six straight years and, as the city’s TFR improved from 1.14 in 2004 to 1.56 in 2021, children aged below 10 years now outnumber senior citizens aged 65 to 74.
Mrs Haruka Kyuno, 31, tells ST, with her three-year-old boy Aoi distracted by a toy, that the family moved to Nagareyama in 2022 from the Ibaraki prefecture city of Mito, drawn by its “extensive community support and infrastructure for young families like ours”.
The two municipalities, lauded as success stories, have caught the attention of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government as he warns of a society “on the brink of social dysfunction”.
A study by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research think-tank published on Dec 22 showed that all of Japan’s 47 prefectures, except Tokyo, will shrink by 2050. In that year, the national population is forecast at 104.7 million people from the current 124.2 million, with more people concentrating in Tokyo as depopulation takes a toll on the quality of life and provision of services outside the capital.
On Dec 11, draft measures under the Children’s Future Strategy Policy were proposed, with a focus on monetary incentives for families with at least three children.
But sociologists, like Dr Emi Kataoka of Komazawa University in Tokyo, find this misplaced. She tells ST: “It is difficult to see how most ordinary families, who are struggling with low wages, soaring taxes and inflation, can secure the financial leeway and time to raise more children.”
The case studies of Nagi and Nagareyama, too, suggest that money is not the end-all, even if concerns over financial pressures are often cited as the main reason for not bearing children.
‘Money cannot solve everything’
Both municipalities have faced and overcome existential crises of their own, and there are caveats behind their current successes.
Nagareyama was flirting with bankruptcy in 2003, having to take out a hefty loan to finance a redevelopment project. Nagi, meanwhile, in the face of extinction in 2002 chose to defy a national movement to merge small municipalities.
Nagareyama’s revival was helped by the start of the Tsukuba Express train service in 2005, connecting the city to Akihabara Station in Tokyo within half an hour. This made it convenient and a cheaper alternative to living in the capital for young families.
Nagi hosts a Ground Self-Defence Force military base for which it receives annual national grants that have bolstered the town’s finances and made it easier to invest in childcare, which accounts for 4.5 per cent of its annual budget.
Yet attributing their turnaround solely to these factors is a cynical view: There are many other municipalities that benefit from convenient access or host military bases.
What sets them apart are policies that specifically target young families, thus creating a virtuous circle of growth.
Nagareyama mayor Yoshiharu Izaki, 69, who was first elected in 2003, says he mooted the idea of specifically wooing dual-income households with children – an unconventional plan that drew opprobrium from the town assembly.
It was unprecedented, and risked upsetting the elderly voting base.
“But we made a deliberate effort to invest in childcare infrastructure,” he says, adding that the city does not offer any monetary incentives for those who move in. “Money will not solve anything if there is no infrastructure; there are many places that have offered handouts to no avail.”
Mrs Kyuno says she was drawn by the city’s abundance of nurseries. From 17 nurseries with a capacity of 2,281 children, there will be 104 centres in 2024 that can take in up to 8,669 children.
She describes the transportation service for children, provided by the Nagareyama government, as a “lifesaver” for working parents like herself who commute to Tokyo. They can drop off and pick up their children at a centre right beside Nagareyama’s two main train stations.
For 100 yen (92 Singapore cents) a day, their children are bussed to their respective nurseries and back.
While waiting for their parents to pick them up after work, children are watched by trained childcare staff at a play area. Such a service, Mrs Kyuno says, has “drastically helped to ease our burden” of having to make a detour to the nursery.
Nagareyama’s revival has drawn economic investment. In 2023, what is billed as Asia’s largest logistics centre – DPL Nagareyama, built by Daiwa House Industry – opened, unsurprisingly with childcare facilities on its premises.
In Nagi, mayor Masachiku Oku, 64, concurs that money alone will not encourage young couples to have children.
While the town has sweetened the deal with monetary perks, including education and healthcare subsidies that encourage larger families, he says that might be putting the cart before the horse without first cultivating a wider shift in mindsets to one that is more accepting of children.
In doing so, the grandfather-of-two says the “spiritual and psychological needs of young parents” must be taken care of, including through growing a support system for both mothers and fathers, and investing in pre- and postnatal care such as house visits by nurses and midwives.
Nagi’s fluctuating TFR, he says, is a result of its small and ageing population. In real terms, about 100 senior citizens die each year while about 50 babies are born, and the town’s priority was to maintain numbers at about 6,000 people.
Spiritual and psychological care
Among the support measures is the shigoto konbini (literally, work convenience store) that opened in 2017, offering ad hoc jobs for on-demand “spot workers”.
Mother-of-two Kazumi Harada, 34, says that she appreciates the flexibility to work for even an hour or two, earning some income during her spare time while watching her children and remaining socially-connected.
The Nagi Child Home, launched in 2007 as a centre where young parents come and leave with their children at any time during the day, has also fostered a community spirit.
There, parents meet and interact with other parents and seek tips from professional childcare advisers such as Ms Hiroko Kaihara, who lends them a listening ear.
All are welcome, she adds, including those living outside Nagi, which is now so popular that there is a shortage of housing. While the Hatas bid and won a lottery for their home, Mrs Ana Tanaka, 33, was not as fortunate, with her family moving into the neighbouring town of Sho-o in November 2022.
But she found a sense of belonging at Nagi Child Home, which she visits three times a week with her nine-month-old son Yua.
“Yua gets to play with the older brothers and sisters here, and this has stimulated him to become more sociable,” Mrs Tanaka, who works as a home-care nurse and is now on maternity leave, tells ST. “As a first-time parent, there are many things I do not know, and meeting the advisers and other mothers here has really helped.”
Such a support system, however, remains a rarity in Japan.
Nagi resident Naomi Takemoto, 38, says: “I’ve come to realise how much I’ve taken it for granted, and that many don’t live in such a blessed environment.”
The mother of 22-month-old Hanon adds: “If I had got married earlier, I’d have liked to have three children. The feeling of watching children grow up, it’s indescribable.”