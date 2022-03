TOKYO - Japan's ties with Russia are at the point of no return, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said in what appeared to be an acknowledgement that pursuing a World War II peace treaty and resolving a territorial dispute with Moscow are now off the table.

"We can no longer keep our relationship with Russia as we did before," Mr Kishida said on Sunday (Feb 27) as he announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia, which has invaded its neighbour, Ukraine.