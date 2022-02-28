Japan to sanction Belarus president, Russian central bank: PM

TOKYO (AFP) - Japan will sanction Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko and limit trade with Russia's central bank over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday (Feb 28).

"In light of Belarus' apparent involvement in this aggression, we will take sanctions against President Lukashenko and other individuals and organisations and export control measures," Mr Kishida said, after holding talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In order to enhance the viability of financial sanctions against Russia in the international community, we have decided to impose sanctions to restrict transactions with the Central Bank of Russia," Mr Kishida added.

The moves come as Japan acts with Group of Seven partners to pressure Moscow over the invasion, with a series of sanctions on Russian financial institutions and chip exports.

Tokyo has also pledged US$100 million in loans and another US$100 million in emergency humanitarian aid, and Mr Kishida said measures would be taken to allow Ukrainians in the country to extend their stay if they have concerns about going home.

In a tweet, Mr Zelensky welcomed Japan's moves to support "tough sanctions".

"Thank you! A truly global anti-war coalition works."