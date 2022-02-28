Japan to sanction Belarus president, Russian central bank: PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) said he will sanction Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko and limit trade with Russia's central bank over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Updated
Published
19 min ago

TOKYO (AFP) - Japan will sanction Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko and limit trade with Russia's central bank over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday (Feb 28).

"In light of Belarus' apparent involvement in this aggression, we will take sanctions against President Lukashenko and other individuals and organisations and export control measures," Mr Kishida said, after holding talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In order to enhance the viability of financial sanctions against Russia in the international community, we have decided to impose sanctions to restrict transactions with the Central Bank of Russia," Mr Kishida added.

The moves come as Japan acts with Group of Seven partners to pressure Moscow over the invasion, with a series of sanctions on Russian financial institutions and chip exports.

Tokyo has also pledged US$100 million in loans and another US$100 million in emergency humanitarian aid, and Mr Kishida said measures would be taken to allow Ukrainians in the country to extend their stay if they have concerns about going home.

In a tweet, Mr Zelensky welcomed Japan's moves to support "tough sanctions".

"Thank you! A truly global anti-war coalition works."

Get live updates as the Ukraine crisis unfolds.

More On This Topic
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Ukraine demands ‘immediate ceasefire’ from Russia as talks begin at Belarus border

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top