Japan rattled by apparent negligence in fatal Hokkaido boat tragedy

TOKYO - When the ill-fated sightseeing boat Kazu I sailed out to sea off Hokkaido with 26 people - 24 passengers and two crew - on board on April 23, it had not just ignored warnings of gusts and choppy waves but also lacked a working satellite phone.

To make matters worse, the radio antenna in the office of Shiretoko Yuransen, the owner and operator of the 19-ton boat, was also broken.

It was another local tour operator that detected the boat's distress signal via radio and alerted the coast guard.

Japan has been rattled by the apparent gross negligence behind what looks to be an avoidable fatal tragedy at sea.

The Kazu I was found lying on the seabed in 120m-deep water on Friday (April 29) near the Kashuni Falls on the Shiretoko Peninsula, which received Unesco World Heritage recognition in 2005.

As at Saturday, a week since the tragedy, 14 bodies have been recovered and another 12 are still missing. The youngest person on board was a three-year-old girl from Tokyo, Nanoko Kato. All were from nine prefectures across Japan.

The other passengers included Mr Tomoya Suzuki, 22, from Hokkaido, who intended to propose to his girlfriend, cited in media reports by her nickname "Yucchi", on the boat.

Their relatives have applied for a posthumous marriage licence on their behalf, though this is not legally recognised.

Also on board was Mr Shunsuke Koike, 28, from Fukushima, who had succeeded his father as chief executive of a family-run chain of supermarkets in 2019.

His friends said that the Keio University graduate, who was proficient in English and had studied in Britain, was about to get married and had dreams of creating his own brand of whisky.

The president of Shiretoko Yuransen, the boat operator, Mr Seiichi Katsurada, 58, who is now the subject of a criminal probe, admitted impassively at a news conference four days after the tragedy that it was a "mistake" in hindsight to allow the vessel to set sail.

While he knelt on the floor and prostrated himself in a dogeza bow - a sign of deep apology in Japan - this was lambasted as just for show after he qualified his apology by appearing to shift the blame onto the victims.

It was the passengers, he said, who had insisted on going out to sea despite the warnings, having journeyed all the way to Hokkaido's remote north-eastern tip.

"I made the decision (to let the boat sail), so that the passengers can better appreciate the heavy seas and would want to turn back," he said.