Japan finds wreck of missing tourist boat: Media

A fishing boat leaves a port to help with the rescue operation in Shari, Japan, on April 29, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
55 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan located on Friday (April 29) the hull of a tour boat off its northern coast, media said, six days after the vessel disappeared in an incident that killed at least 14 people on a sightseeing trip.

The hull of the "Kazu I" was identified in waters about 100m deep off the Shiretoko peninsula on the northern island of Hokkaido in footage from an underwater camera of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, broadcaster NHK said.

A coast guard official was not immediately able to confirm the reports that the vessel had been found.

The boat went missing last Saturday several hours after departing for a tour of the peninsula, famed for its rugged coastal scenery and wildlife.

The 26 on board included two children and two crew.

Fourteen were found dead, the coast guard official said, with the rest unaccounted for.

More On This Topic
Inquiries start into disappearance of Japan tourist boat, with at least 11 dead 
Search continues as 10 people from missing Japanese boat confirmed dead

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top