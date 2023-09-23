Japan PM Kishida leans closer to Taiwan with hawkish Cabinet picks

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has replaced a pro-China foreign minister and enlisted a pro-Taiwan defence minister to his Cabinet, in what observers say is symbolic of Japan’s concerns over the Taiwan Strait.

In a Sept 13 reshuffle, Mr Minoru Kihara, 54, was named as defence chief, replacing Mr Yasukazu Hamada, 67. Two days later, Mr Kihara relinquished his role as secretary-general of a Japan-Taiwan parliamentary group, in the name of political neutrality.

Meanwhile, Ms Yoko Kamikawa, 70, was named Japan’s top diplomat, taking over from the doveish Mr Yoshimasa Hayashi, 62, who previously chaired the Japan-China parliamentary group and has repeatedly urged dialogue with Beijing.

“Both are more hawkish than their predecessors, though it will take some time for them to show their unique colours,” Dr Sota Kato of The Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research think-tank told The Straits Times.

The appointments come amid a serious escalation in tensions over the Taiwan Strait. Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on Saturday that the situation was “getting out of hand” as China sent record numbers of fighter jets near Taiwan in recent days.

China views self-ruling Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out using military force to reunite with it. Taiwan rejects such sovereignty claims.

Chinese vessels are also repeatedly entering waters near the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands that Japan administers and China claims.

Tokyo has also reportedly elevated security ties with Taipei by appointing an active government official – instead of a retired officer as per tradition – as its de facto defence attache to Taiwan.

Japan’s right-wing Sankei newspaper said in an analysis that the appointments “hint at a shift toward preparations for a Taiwan contingency”.

Mr Kihara has been a frequent visitor to Taiwan, and has met President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice-President Lai Ching-te, who is currently the front-runner for January’s presidential race.

Though a first-time minister, he is an old hand at dealing with security issues, having served as special adviser to former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga. He was also involved in Japan’s drastic defence policy overhaul with its revised National Security Strategy in December 2022, as well as ongoing talks to loosen a self-imposed ban on the export of lethal weapons.

In April, when Mr Kihara was asked how Japan would respond in a Taiwan contingency, he had said that Japan would likely play a role similar to Poland’s in accepting refugees from Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Since becoming defence chief, he has said that a key priority was to “fundamentally strengthen” Japan’s defence capabilities in the light of the “most severe and complicated security environment since World War II”.

This, he said, was given China’s rapid military build-up and assertiveness in the East and South China Seas.

Among his first engagements in his role was a two-day tour, ending Saturday, of Self-Defence Forces bases in Okinawa and Kumamoto prefectures, as Japan has been increasing its military presence in its south-west.