All-male BOJ picks another blow for gender equality in Japan

TOKYO - Once again, three men are set to lead the Bank of Japan (BOJ), underscoring the hurdles women face in reaching leadership positions in a country that ranks the lowest among advanced economies for gender equality.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to nominate academic economist Kazuo Ueda, 71, as BOJ governor on Tuesday.

Ryozo Himino and Shinichi Uchida will be his deputies, officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

No woman has held any of the top posts in the central bank’s 140-year history, though several were considered contenders for deputy roles this time.

“This is a problem that is not going to change easily,” said Momoko Nojo, a prominent campaigner for gender equality in Japan. “The BOJ, even now, from the entry level it’s mainly men ... There’s no diversity.”

The BOJ ranked 142nd of 185 central banks on gender equality, according to a report last year by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

About 11 per cent of central banks surveyed had a female governor, a record high, while 37 per cent had female deputy governors.

Japan’s central bank has promised to improve its gender diversity.

It pledged two years ago to raise the ratio of female managers from 6 per cent to 10 per cent by 2023 through career support and training.

That target is far below the European Central Bank, where women hold 30 per cent of management roles.

The BOJ did not immediately respond to queries about its efforts to promote women.

Its annual review last year did not specify progress towards its gender diversity goal.

But it said the BOJ had “proactively recruited women” in the fiscal year to March, with women accounting for over 30 per cent of recruits on track to be director, chief manager and above.