TOKYO/FUKUSHIMA – Japan is staking its green future on hydrogen, a relatively untested source of power that promises to revolutionise the energy sector should ongoing trials be successful.

The push has been catalysed on two fronts: One is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has exposed Japan’s vulnerabilities as it imports most of its fossil fuels, and two is the 2050 target the country has set for itself by which to achieve carbon neutrality.