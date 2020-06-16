India says three soldiers killed in border clash with China; Beijing says India to blame

This picture taken on Sept 14, 2018, shows a lake in Ladakh, in the border region between India and China.PHOTO: AFP
NEW DELHI (AFP, REUTERS) - Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a clash with China on disputed territory, the Indian army said on Tuesday (June 16), following weeks of rising tensions and the deployment of thousands of extra troops from both sides.

"A violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," an Indian army spokesman said in a statement.

Beijing on Tuesday accused India of crossing the disputed border.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Indian troops crossed the border twice on Monday, “provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides”. 

Beijing has lodged “strong protests and solemn representations” to Delhi, he said. 

He did not make reference to any fatalities, but India said on Tuesday there had been casualties “on both sides”.

“We again solemnly request that India follows the relevant attitude and restrains its frontline troops,” he said.  “Do not cross the border, do not provoke trouble, do not take any unilateral action that would complicate the border situation.”

Last week, China said it had reached a “positive consensus” with India over resolving tensions at the border.

