Hong Kong protesters seize key roads on China handover anniversary

HONG KONG (AFP) - Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong took over key roads early Monday morning (July 1) of a mass planned pro-democracy rally on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.

AFP reporters on the scene saw at least three major thoroughfares seized by young, masked demonstrators who used metal and plastic barriers to blockade the streets.

Rows of riot police with helmets and shields were facing protesters at Fenwick Pier Street but were not moving on protesters as dawn rose over the financial hub.