Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and two others in Hong Kong arrested for illegal assembly

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police on Friday (Feb 28) arrested Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai for illegal assembly and intimidating a journalist, it was reported.

The media mogul was suspected of intimidating an Oriental Daily journalist on June 4, 2017, and illegal assembly on Aug 31 last year, TVB reported.

It said labour activist and former pro-democracy politician Lee Cheuk-yan and Mr Yeung Sum, ex-chairman of the Democratic Party, were also arrested on suspicion of illegal assembly on Aug 31 last year.

Hong Kong was rocked by seven months of protests that began in early June, over an extradition Bill that would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The protests then turned into a broader anti-government movement fuelled by allegations of police brutality and the push for more democracy.

More than 7,000 arrests were made as a result of the unrest, with officers firing nearly 30,000 tear gas canisters and rubber bullets.