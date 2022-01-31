Hong Kong home affairs chief Caspar Tsui resigns

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui, who recently attended the birthday party of a delegate to China's legislature, where two of the nearly 200 guests tested positive for Covid-19, resigned on Monday (Jan 31), effective immediately.

Mr Tsui said he had made a wrong decision to attend the banquet on Jan 3 when all efforts should have been devoted to controlling the spread of the virus.

Mr Tsui was among 15 officials who attended the 53rd birthday of Mr Witman Hung, a city delegate to the national legislature, before new Covid-19 restrictions came into force, but after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam appealed topeople to avoid large gatherings.