Hong Kong political elite get taste of their own Covid-19 policies

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - One day in quarantine was all it took for pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho to condemn the harsh, knee-jerk pandemic restrictions his government has imposed on Hong Kong citizens for nearly two years.

"The government's work is completely out of line!" Mr Ho wrote on his verified Facebook page, after learning he'd been needlessly quarantined over a false positive Covid-19 case at a party of some 200 people he attended last week with dozens of political elites.

"I could have asked my driver to pick me up!" he said, bemoaning his sudden release to a local subway station, after less than 24 hours in isolation.

Mr Ho's reaction, and the revelation that politicians flouted their own guidance on avoiding mass gatherings to attend the Jan 3 birthday celebration of an official with ties to Beijing, has sparked schadenfreude among weary Hong Kong residents snickering at well-to-do aristocrats who are finally experiencing the weight of their own restrictions.

Even fully vaccinated residents have long lived in fear of being ordered into a 21-day quarantine apart from their families and homes for fleeting contact with a positive case, and been frustrated by strict border controls that prohibit travel and stifle international business.

Meanwhile, members of the ruling class have been hopping over the mainland China border without isolation - Mr Ho went to Shenzhen just days after the party - and ignoring their own dictates.

One minister at the party, Immigration Minister Au Ka-wang, was already fined last year for attending a dinner in violation of Covid-19 rules.

The episode has stoked public anger in a city where many residents view the government as run by out-of-touch officials only concerned with pleasing China.

Beijing last year overhauled the city's electoral system to install a legislature loyal to the Communist Party, and imposed a national security law that has prompted authorities to lock up dozens of opposition candidates and shutter critical media outlets.

"It's quite symbolic of Hong Kong's situation," said Mr Chung Kim-Wah, deputy chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, about the scandal-hit party. "The whole government is becoming less and less accountable to society."

Public outrage in Hong Kong is growing as more details emerge about the birthday of Mr Witman Hung, an IT professional and investor who has political ties to the mainland and serves as the local representative for the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, which manages a nearby economic zone.

It comes as the city imposes new restrictions, such as closing bars and beaches, in a dogged pursuit of a Covid Zero strategy to eliminate all cases as much of the rest of the world attempts to live with the virus.