Frustration grows among locals as more tourists zip around Japan in go-karts

Besides a trip to Disneyland or Mount Fuji, driving around in go-karts has become a go-to tourist activity in Japan.

The trend gained popularity around 2012, said an industry association for go-kart operators. It added that most drivers are foreign tourists from Europe and the United States.

An hour behind the wheel costs 10,000 yen (S$88), and drivers must hold an international driving licence.

As more tourists satisfy their need for speed by zipping through Tokyo in these four-wheelers, frustration among locals has grown.

More than 100 reports regarding traffic violations and noise disturbances involving go-karts were made to the Metropolitan Police Department in 2023, The Japan Times reported on March 19.

Common complaints included drivers alighting from their karts at traffic lights to take photos and disregarding red lights.

Twelve rear-end collisions and 10 parking violations have been recorded, although there are no reported injuries involving go-karts.

The police requested the implementation of tighter safety measures in letters to go-kart operators in February.

Japan’s go-karting industry group has come up with measures to prevent accidents and reduce noise pollution, such as designated routes which avoid residential areas and those with many children.

Additionally, drivers are now prohibited from using their mobile phones while driving, preventing them from taking photos on the road.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of unaffiliated go-kart operators increased, The Japan Times reported, adding that the go-kart market has an estimated size of between 2 billion and 3 billion yen.

“With numerous newcomers entering the market, it’s crucial to disseminate regulations widely and elevate industry standards,” said an industry official.