askST: How do I keep myself safe while karting?

SINGAPORE - Karting can be a fun, adrenaline-filled activity, with karting enthusiasts negotiating corners and bends at high speed on the track, to race ahead of the pack.

But it can be dangerous, too, especially when proper safety measures are not followed.

In February, a Singaporean woman died in Batam, Indonesia, when her go-kart crashed at high speed into a barrier lined with tyres. She had turned 33 just a day earlier.

So how can karting enthusiasts keep themselves safe while having fun? The Straits Times speaks to go-kart operators in Singapore and competitive karters to find out more.

Do I need to wear a helmet?

Yes, and it is crucial to check the helmet and how it fits. If the helmet looks scarred, it is better not to use it, as it is likely that it had been in a bad crash.

The helmet should be snug on the wearer’s head as it may come off in an accident if it is too loose, and its strap should be properly fastened. Karters with long hair should secure their locks in a net.

“Don’t go too fast if you are not comfortable, and drive at your own pace,” said trader and amateur kart-racer Whillock Ian Alfred, who has been karting since he was 13. “It sometimes takes time to work up to a higher speed. As I tell my trainees: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Safety should come first.”

Mr Whillock, 37, who became interested in karting through his father, local motorsport ace Brian Francis Whillock, said: “When we buy racing helmets, a brand-new helmet should actually be slightly too tight, rather than comfortable, especially around the cheeks. The crown should be well fitted. With rentals, pick the helmet which feels most secure.”

The helmet will “season” to fit the user’s head after awhile, he added.

A full-face helmet, over an open-face helmet, is ideal, and the visor should always be down as it protects the user’s face against stones and debris.

What should I wear when karting?

Gloves, a long-sleeved shirt, closed-toed shoes and jeans are your best options if you do not own any racing gear.

Mr Melvin Moh, a professional karter and co-founder of kart-racing team Legion of Racers, said: “Motorsport is a dangerous sport and safety is always the number one concern. This means that one must always obey the rules and regulations while driving on a track.”

“This means following the flag signals, driving sensibly, following the marshals’ instructions, and making sure you are wearing the proper and right safety gear such as helmets, gloves and shoes,” added the 35-year-old, who has been karting since he was 13.