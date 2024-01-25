Foreign-born Miss Japan sparks debate on what it means to be Japanese

TOKYO – The crowning of Ukrainian-born model Karolina Shiino as the winner of the Miss Japan contest this week has triggered a social media debate on what it means to be, and look, Japanese.

The 26-year-old model, who was born in Ukraine and looks Caucasian, has lived in Japan for more than 20 years and is a naturalised citizen.

Over the years, Japan has further opened its doors to foreigners as a way to reverse its declining birth rate, one of the lowest in the world.

“I live as a Japanese person, but there have been racial barriers and many instances where I wasn’t accepted,” Ms Shiino said in fluent Japanese during a tearful acceptance on Jan 25.

“I’m just filled with so much gratitude that I have really been accepted as a Japanese person today,” she said.