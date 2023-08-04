Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

The declining population gets all the headlines, but the country is quietly preparing for a future with much greater immigration.

Gearoid Reidy

The number of workers from overseas in Japan has more than doubled in the last decade, while the broader foreign community has risen 50 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New statistics regularly pop up to illustrate the accelerating decline of Japan’s population. Last week, the first-ever drop of locals in all 47 prefectures made headlines. Numbers even began to decline in Okinawa, which has the country’s highest birth rate.

At this stage, it is common knowledge that Japan is not an outlier when it comes to low fertility rates, merely a front runner. The same demographic crunch is starting to hit other nations, notably South Korea and China. Fertility in every European Union country is below replacement level. When the debate quickly turns to the benefits of immigration, Japan is often painted as hostile, if not downright xenophobic, and rejecting the choice of foreign workers.

