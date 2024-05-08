Eva Air female flight attendants hailed as heroes for breaking up fight between two men on plane

Three female flight attendants from Taiwanese carrier Eva Air have been hailed as heroes after they broke up a scuffle between two male passengers, according to Taiwanese media.

The incident took place on May 7 just three hours after Eva Air’s BR08 flight left Taipei for San Francisco, according to TVBS News.

A video posted on X by user @AlexNewsweekly shows a male passenger in a white shirt grabbed by two female flight attendants from behind. He raises his fists and signals angrily at someone outside the frame.

Another passenger in a blue striped shirt is shortly seen storming towards the man and aggressively swinging his fist, missing him by inches.

A third female flight attendant placed herself between the two men with her hands outstretched to keep them apart.

Screams from other passengers can be heard in the background as some got out from their seats in an attempt to move away from the fight.